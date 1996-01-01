Skip to main content
11. Nutrition & Fitness
11. Nutrition & Fitness
11. Nutrition & Fitness / Using Energy to Fuel Exercise / Problem 8
Problem 8
Which of the following explains why ATP hydrolysis to ADP + Pi provides energy for muscle contraction?
A
Breaking the high-energy phosphate bond lowers the free energy of the system and the released energy drives conformational changes in contractile proteins.
B
ATP hydrolysis increases cellular pH dramatically, which stimulates all muscle enzymes to work faster and therefore produces contraction without additional chemical work.
C
The released inorganic phosphate binds irreversibly to myosin forming a permanent cross-bridge that maintains contraction until the phosphate is depleted.
D
Hydrolysis of ATP converts it into glycogen directly, which is then oxidized to provide heat that makes muscles contract more effectively during exercise.
