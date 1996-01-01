- Download the worksheet to save time writing
If a clinician selects a mid-range caloric target for a moderately active 2-year-old, which energy value best represents a reasonable midpoint in the 1,000–1,600 kcal/day range?
According to the lesson, what percent range of a toddler’s daily calories should come from fat?
Which statement best describes the transition in growth and caloric needs from infancy (0–12 months) to toddlerhood (1–5 years)?
A caregiver struggles to get a toddler to finish meals. Synthesize an actionable plan grounded in the lesson’s feeding-schedule principles to improve intake without pressuring the child.
A 3-year-old who is highly active attends a daycare with daily play and structured gross-motor activities. Within the typical 1,000–1,600 kcal/day range, which caloric target is most appropriate for planning their meals?
Which milk choice was recommended in the lesson for many toddlers to help meet higher fat needs compared with adults?
A caregiver reports that their 3-year-old has been fixated on eating only chicken nuggets and refuses other foods for six weeks. Which action best aligns with the lesson’s guidance?
A teacher notices several students appear tired and irritable mid-morning and suspects breakfast skipping. Which family-based action is most evidence-aligned and feasible to reduce these negative outcomes?
Which of the following definitions correctly describes a kilocalorie (kcal) in human nutrition?
A district wants to measure the impact of a new adolescent nutrition intervention targeting peer influence and family meals. Which set of outcome metrics would best capture nutrition-related changes over one school year?
Convert the adolescent fluid recommendation of 2.3–3.3 liters/day into milliliters/day.
A nutritionist must report the absolute and relative change in fiber recommendation for a man moving from 20-year-old RDA to older-adult RDA (38 g → 30 g). Provide the absolute change, percent change, and the correct physiological rationale.
Evaluate the following intervention: 'Provide vouchers for fortified cereals and canned fish, recommend a 5–10% calorie reduction for overweight patients, counsel on MIND-diet foods, encourage omega-3 intake, and refer to Meals on Wheels.' Which strengths and a major limitation are correctly identified?
Using the 5% per decade rule, what is the expected calorie reduction for a 60-year-old compared to a 50-year-old?
Which statement best defines food insecurity in older adults and identifies common contributing factors unique to this population?