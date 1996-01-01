If an enterocyte contains 1.20 g of palmitic acid (C16:0; molecular weight = 256.4 g·mol⁻¹) and palmitic acid will occupy only one fatty acid position per triglyceride (i.e., each TG incorporates exactly one palmitic acid and the other two positions are filled by other available fatty acids), how many triglyceride molecules can be formed from the available palmitic acid? (Provide molecules and molar amount.)