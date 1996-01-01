- Download the worksheet to save time writing
Which structural feature accurately describes a triglyceride molecule?
If an adult consumes a very low-fat diet that supplies only 5% of energy as fat, which of the following is the most likely immediate nutritional consequence related to fat-soluble vitamins?
Which description correctly states roles of phospholipids and cholesterol in cell membranes?
An individual consumes an extra 300 kcal/day from fat compared to their usual energy needs. Evaluate the approximate monthly weight gain attributable to that surplus, assuming 1 lb body fat ≈ 3500 kcal. Show your reasoning.
Which statement correctly describes adipocyte hypertrophy and hyperplasia in fat storage?
A food label lists 'partially hydrogenated soybean oil' among ingredients. Which is the most appropriate interpretation of this ingredient for cardiovascular health?
A dietary triglyceride contains predominantly 14-carbon fatty acids. Based on chain-length classification and transport pathways, which of the following is the most accurate statement about how these fatty acids are likely processed after digestion?
Which of the following best defines a micelle in the intestinal lumen?
Which of the following laboratory or clinical findings would most likely indicate reduced pancreatic lipase activity?
If an enterocyte contains 1.20 g of palmitic acid (C16:0; molecular weight = 256.4 g·mol⁻¹) and palmitic acid will occupy only one fatty acid position per triglyceride (i.e., each TG incorporates exactly one palmitic acid and the other two positions are filled by other available fatty acids), how many triglyceride molecules can be formed from the available palmitic acid? (Provide molecules and molar amount.)
A cereal bar label states per 1 bar: 210 kcal, total fat 12 g, saturated fat 4 g, but the ingredient list shows 'hydrogenated vegetable shortening' and 'partially hydrogenated oils' as early ingredients. Analyze what concerns this raises despite the labeled saturated fat being moderate.
Which of the following pairs correctly identifies one example of a visible fat and one example of a hidden fat?
A professor states: "Cardiovascular disease causes the largest single fraction of deaths in the U.S., exceeding one-quarter of deaths." Which interpretation is most consistent with the lesson material?
Which single change in a lipid panel would most directly indicate a reduced atherosclerotic risk?
Which clinical sign is most directly explained by reduced tissue perfusion due to advanced atherosclerotic narrowing in peripheral arteries?