Nutrition
Back
5. Lipids
5. Lipids
5. Lipids / Dietary Guidelines for Lipids / Problem 12
Problem 12
Which of the following pairs correctly identifies one example of a visible fat and one example of a hidden fat?
A
Butter on toast (visible) and oil baked into pastry dough (hidden)
B
Visible fat: fat streaks in a steak; Hidden fat: clear cooking oil poured over vegetables
C
Visible fat: mayonnaise stirred into potato salad when prepared at home so it can be seen; Hidden fat: bacon strips laid on top of a sandwich such that grease and fat are visually obvious
D
Avocado flesh (visible) and olive oil drizzled on salad (hidden because liquid oils are less obvious and more likely to be overlooked by consumers who inspect appearance only)
