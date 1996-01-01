Skip to main content
6. Proteins
6. Proteins
6. Proteins / Dietary Guidelines for Proteins / Problem 12
Problem 12
A vegetarian eats rice for lunch and beans for dinner. Which analysis best evaluates whether this pattern provides adequate essential amino acids?
A
Inadequate — complementary proteins must be eaten simultaneously at the same meal to be effective
B
Inadequate — grains and legumes never complement each other because they both lack the same essential amino acids
C
Adequate — rice and beans are complementary; consuming them at different meals across the same day typically supplies complementary essential amino acids to meet needs
D
Adequate only if the same quantities are consumed at each meal every single day without variation
Some of the text content on this page was generated with the assistance of AI to enhance clarity and completeness. We strive to monitor and review this content for accuracy and relevance.