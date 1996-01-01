- Download the worksheet to save time writing
Which option best summarizes the standard public-health definition of binge drinking?
A spirit labeled 80 proof is equivalent to which percent alcohol by volume (ABV)?
A colleague argues that you should recommend a non-drinking patient start a daily glass of wine to reduce heart disease risk because research shows wine lowers cardiovascular risk. Which response best reflects evidence-based nutrition guidance?
Which of the following pairs correctly matches beverage to its commonly cited standard-drink serving size in the United States?
A pub serves a pint (16 fl oz) of beer at 5% ABV. How many standard drinks does this pint contain?
Which conclusion is correct regarding a person who consumes 14 standard drinks on one day and zero the rest of a 7-day week?
Design a brief experimental comparison (no lab work required) to test the hypothesis that eating a high-fat meal before drinking reduces peak BAC more in males than females because of greater gastric ADH activity in males. Which key elements must be included to control confounders and justify your evaluation?
If a person’s peak BAC after 5 drinks on an empty stomach is 0.10% and eating delays gastric emptying such that peak BAC is reduced by 30% and occurs 2 hours later, what is the new peak BAC and how long after starting drinking would you expect the delayed peak if drinking finished in 30 minutes? Show calculations.
Which composite factor list best predicts the highest acute BAC and most severe subjective intoxication for someone consuming 4 drinks rapidly?
If a person has a measured BAC of 0.12% and the average metabolic elimination rate is 0.015% BAC per hour, how long (hours and minutes) will it take to fall below the 0.08% legal driving limit? Show your calculation.
A company introduces a new over-the-counter analgesic that is metabolized through the same hepatic pathway as acetaminophen. For a patient who drinks heavily, how should a clinician evaluate and advise regarding use together with alcohol?
Which combination of mechanisms best accounts for multiple nutrient deficiencies in a person with chronic heavy alcohol use?
Which laboratory pattern is most suggestive of alcoholic hepatitis rather than simple fatty liver?
A 45-year-old with chronic heavy alcohol use presents with exertional dyspnea and palpitations. Echocardiography shows reduced left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF 30%) and ECG demonstrates frequent ventricular ectopy. What long-term functional consequences should be anticipated if alcohol use continues?
Which of the following is the best concise definition of a diuretic in the clinical context?