Skip to main content
Nutrition
My Courses
College Courses
Professional Courses
My Courses
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Intro to Chemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Physics
Physics
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Calculus
Business Calculus
Statistics
Business Statistics
Social Sciences
Psychology
Health Sciences
Personal Health
Nutrition
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Product & Marketing
Agile & Product Management
Digital Marketing
Project Management
AI in Marketing
Programming
Introduction to Python
Microsoft Power BI
Data Analysis - Excel
Introduction to Blockchain
HTML, CSS & Layout
Introduction to JavaScript
R Programming
Calculators
AI Tools
Study Prep Blog
Study Prep Home
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Flashcards
Try the app
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Flashcards
Try the app
Back
9. Alcohol
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
Problem 13
Problem 14
Problem 15
9. Alcohol
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
6 of 15
Next
9. Alcohol / Alcohol Consumption / Problem 6
Problem 6
Which conclusion is correct regarding a person who consumes 14 standard drinks on one day and zero the rest of a 7-day week?
A
This pattern automatically qualifies as non-problematic social drinking since weekly totals matter more than daily patterns in most guidelines.
B
This pattern meets moderate guidelines because the seven-day average equals two drinks per day for a male, which is the metric used by nutrition guidance.
C
This pattern does not meet dietary-guideline definitions of moderate consumption because the guideline is an upper daily limit (up to two drinks/day for males, up to one/day for females), not a weekly average; consuming 14 drinks in a single day exceeds the daily limit.
D
This pattern is acceptable for females because weekend-only drinking is explicitly allowed in the guidelines.
AI tutor
0
Show Answer
Learn this concept
AI Usage Notice
Some of the text content on this page was generated with the assistance of AI to enhance clarity and completeness. We strive to monitor and review this content for accuracy and relevance.