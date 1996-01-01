Skip to main content
9. Alcohol / Alcohol Metabolism / Problem 9
Problem 9
Which composite factor list best predicts the highest acute BAC and most severe subjective intoxication for someone consuming 4 drinks rapidly?
A
Smaller body mass, higher body fat percentage, female sex (lower gastric ADH), fasting state (no food), and normal ALDH (so symptoms relate primarily to high BAC rather than acetaldehyde).
B
High fitness level with frequent exercise, high-protein diet, and hydration status only determine BAC and subjective effects irrespective of alcohol dose.
C
Identical body mass and composition, both sexes consume with heavy food, and ALDH deficiency in both which guarantees identical BACs but variable symptoms.
D
Larger body mass, high muscle mass, male sex (more gastric ADH), fed state with a large meal, and ALDH deficiency because the larger person will distribute alcohol less effectively leading to higher BAC.
