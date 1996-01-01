- Download the worksheet to save time writing
Calculate how many standard drinks are in a standard 750 mL bottle of wine with 14% ABV. Show full conversions and final value to two decimal places.
A colleague argues that you should recommend a non-drinking patient start a daily glass of wine to reduce heart disease risk because research shows wine lowers cardiovascular risk. Which response best reflects evidence-based nutrition guidance?
A short educational flyer for students must explain (A) that yeast ferments carbohydrates to produce ethanol, (B) that 1 fl oz equals 2 tablespoons, and (C) how to compute number of standard drinks from volume and ABV. Which set of sentences best combines accurate science and the correct unit conversion for a student handout?
A person drinks a 24 fl oz craft beer with 7% ABV. How many standard drinks did they consume? Show the calculation and give the final value to two significant digits.
Which statement most accurately describes how the ethanol found in alcoholic beverages is produced?
How many tablespoons of liquid are in one standard drink of 0.6 fluid ounces of pure alcohol?
If an average adult metabolizes alcohol at 1 standard drink per hour, how long would it take to metabolize 3 standard drinks if a liver condition reduced the individual's metabolic rate by 40% (i.e., they metabolize at 60% of the average rate)? Show work.
A classic martini recipe calls for 3.0 fl oz of 40% ABV gin. How many standard drinks are in one martini?
Which of the following drinking patterns conforms to the U.S. dietary-guideline definition of moderate alcohol consumption?
Which of the following is equivalent to one standard drink as defined in dietary guidelines?