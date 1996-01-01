Skip to main content
Alcohol Consumption
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
9. Alcohol / Alcohol Consumption / Problem 1
Problem 1
Calculate how many standard drinks are in a standard 750 mL bottle of wine with 14% ABV. Show full conversions and final value to two decimal places.
A
Approximately 3.0 standard drinks because most bottles are assumed to provide three servings in common restaurant practice.
B
Exactly 7 standard drinks, as a simple rounding rule used by many beverage producers to communicate alcohol content to consumers.
C
Approximately 5.92 standard drinks per 750 mL bottle of 14% wine (≈ 5.9 drinks).
D
Approximately 10.0 standard drinks because international bottle sizes and ABV labels are conventionally doubled when converting to U.S. measures.
