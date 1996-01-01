Skip to main content
Alcohol Consumption
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Alcohol Consumption
9. Alcohol / Alcohol Consumption / Problem 9
Problem 9
Which of the following drinking patterns conforms to the U.S. dietary-guideline definition of moderate alcohol consumption?
A
A man who abstains Monday–Friday and consumes three drinks Sunday evening only, because weekly averages are what's relevant.
B
A man who alternates between zero and four drinks daily as long as weekly totals are below 14 drinks.
C
A man who consumes no more than two standard drinks on each day he drinks and does not exceed two drinks on any single day.
D
A man who drinks 14 beers on Saturday but none the rest of the week, which averages to two drinks per day over seven days.
