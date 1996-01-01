- Download the worksheet to save time writing
- Start solving the practice problems
- If you're stuck, watch the video solutions
- See your summary to get more insights
Why does acetaldehyde accumulation cause acute symptoms such as flushing and nausea when ALDH is deficient, even though BAC may remain unchanged?
A study reports that when a beverage is consumed with a carbohydrate-rich meal, pre-systemic metabolism reduces systemic ethanol by 25% and delays time-to-peak from 30 minutes to 90 minutes. Analyze how these two changes would affect both (a) peak BAC and (b) duration of elevated BAC, and choose the most accurate combined statement.
A diagram shows ethanol molecules crossing the intestinal epithelium into capillaries. Which physiological route correctly follows these molecules next and explains why the liver is the first major metabolic site?
Given two people of equal weight, Person X has 10% body fat and Person Y has 30% body fat. Both drink the same standardized dose. Which analytical conclusion is most accurate regarding their expected BACs and why?
A research participant of average male sex has higher gastric ADH activity than an average female. If both drink the same dose fasted, which immediate pharmacokinetic change would you analyze to quantify the effect of gastric ADH on BAC?
If a person’s peak BAC after 5 drinks on an empty stomach is 0.10% and eating delays gastric emptying such that peak BAC is reduced by 30% and occurs 2 hours later, what is the new peak BAC and how long after starting drinking would you expect the delayed peak if drinking finished in 30 minutes? Show calculations.
Suppose an individual drinking on an empty stomach reaches a peak BAC of 0.08% after consuming 4 standard drinks. If eating before drinking slows absorption so that only 80% of ethanol reaches systemic circulation (because of prolonged gastric retention and increased pre-systemic ADH metabolism), estimate the expected peak BAC for the fed condition assuming linearity between amount absorbed and peak BAC.
Which reason best explains why ethanol does not require digestion before absorption?
Create a short verbal model predicting how a person’s BMI and lean body mass would be used to estimate expected BAC after a specified dose. Which components must be incorporated to make the model accurate?
If a person consumes four standard drinks over two hours and then stops drinking, using the average metabolic rate of one standard drink per hour, how many additional hours will it take for them to metabolize the remaining alcohol completely after they stop?