Skip to main content
Nutrition
My Courses
College Courses
Professional Courses
My Courses
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Intro to Chemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Physics
Physics
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Calculus
Business Calculus
Statistics
Business Statistics
Social Sciences
Psychology
Health Sciences
Personal Health
Nutrition
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Product & Marketing
Agile & Product Management
Digital Marketing
Project Management
AI in Marketing
Programming
Introduction to Python
Microsoft Power BI
Data Analysis - Excel
Introduction to Blockchain
HTML, CSS & Layout
Introduction to JavaScript
R Programming
Calculators
AI Tools
Study Prep Blog
Study Prep Home
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Flashcards
Try the app
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Flashcards
Try the app
Back
Alcohol Metabolism
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Alcohol Metabolism
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
8 of 10
Next
9. Alcohol / Alcohol Metabolism / Problem 8
Problem 8
Which reason best explains why ethanol does not require digestion before absorption?
A
Ethanol binds to bile salts in the intestines which directly shuttle it through enterocytes into lymph without prior hydrolysis, a process used by most macronutrients as well.
B
Ethanol is packaged into chylomicrons in enterocytes then released into the portal vein, which mirrors carbohydrate absorption and explains rapid uptake.
C
Ethanol must first be emulsified by gastric acid into micelles similar to dietary fats, which is why it is absorbed only in the presence of fat.
D
Ethanol is a small, water-soluble molecule that can cross cell membranes by passive diffusion without enzymatic breakdown, unlike macronutrients that are polymers requiring enzymatic digestion.
AI tutor
0
Show Answer
Learn this concept
AI Usage Notice
Some of the text content on this page was generated with the assistance of AI to enhance clarity and completeness. We strive to monitor and review this content for accuracy and relevance.