- Download the worksheet to save time writing
- Start solving the practice problems
- If you're stuck, watch the video solutions
- See your summary to get more insights
Which acute consequence is appropriately matched with hypoglycemia?
During moderate aerobic exercise in a healthy individual, which change in blood glucose and dominant metabolic pathway is most likely?
Design a short, physiologically justified intervention plan to quickly correct symptomatic hypoglycemia in an adult patient who is conscious and able to swallow. Which combination and mechanism is most appropriate?
Which of the following interventions is most appropriate to prevent severe complications of chronic hyperglycemia in a patient with poorly controlled diabetes?
A patient with type 1 diabetes forgets an insulin dose before breakfast and then eats a carbohydrate-rich meal. Predict the immediate dominant metabolic state and blood glucose direction.
A patient with recurrent postprandial hyperglycemia reports switching to meals high in refined carbohydrates but also snacking frequently. Evaluate why this dietary pattern worsens postprandial glycemia and recommend a physiologically grounded dietary change.
Which sequence correctly describes insulin’s primary cellular actions after a carbohydrate-rich meal?
Which medication class lowers blood glucose primarily by increasing insulin secretion from pancreatic β-cells and therefore has a risk of causing hypoglycemia if dosed inappropriately?
Which statement accurately synthesizes how insulin and glucagon have opposing effects across tissues to maintain blood glucose homeostasis?
A 24-hour fasted healthy adult begins feeding. Which pathway(s) will most rapidly switch on to clear postprandial glucose, and what hormonal changes drive this?