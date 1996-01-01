Skip to main content
Nutrition
My Courses
College Courses
Professional Courses
My Courses
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Intro to Chemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Physics
Physics
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Calculus
Business Calculus
Statistics
Business Statistics
Social Sciences
Psychology
Health Sciences
Personal Health
Nutrition
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Product & Marketing
Agile & Product Management
Digital Marketing
Project Management
AI in Marketing
Programming
Introduction to Python
Microsoft Power BI
Data Analysis - Excel
Introduction to Blockchain
HTML, CSS & Layout
Introduction to JavaScript
R Programming
Calculators
AI Tools
Study Prep Blog
Study Prep Home
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Flashcards
Try the app
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Flashcards
Try the app
Back
Blood Glucose Regulation
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Blood Glucose Regulation
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
9 of 10
Next
4. Carbohydrates / Blood Glucose Regulation / Problem 9
Problem 9
Which statement accurately synthesizes how insulin and glucagon have opposing effects across tissues to maintain blood glucose homeostasis?
A
Insulin acts primarily on muscle, liver, and adipose to promote glucose uptake and storage (glycogenesis, lipogenesis), whereas glucagon acts mainly on liver (and indirectly on adipose) to promote glycogen breakdown, gluconeogenesis, and lipolysis; together they balance postprandial and fasting states.
B
Glucagon only affects muscle metabolism by increasing muscle glycogen synthesis, while insulin only affects the liver by stimulating gluconeogenesis; hence they don't directly oppose each other.
C
Insulin and glucagon both act only on adipose tissue but use different receptor subtypes: insulin breaks down triglycerides and glucagon synthesizes them; both therefore lower blood glucose.
D
Insulin's main role is to raise blood glucose during fasting by promoting hepatic gluconeogenesis, while glucagon lowers blood glucose after meals by stimulating muscle uptake, making their effects complementary rather than opposing.
AI tutor
0
Show Answer
Learn this concept
AI Usage Notice
Some of the text content on this page was generated with the assistance of AI to enhance clarity and completeness. We strive to monitor and review this content for accuracy and relevance.