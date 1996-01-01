- Download the worksheet to save time writing
A public health analyst must prioritize a population intervention to shift lipoprotein profiles. Which single intervention is most likely to reduce population LDL and VLDL and thereby lower atherosclerotic disease burdens, and why?
Using the relation that volumetric blood flow in a straight vessel is proportional to the radius to the fourth power (Q ∝ r^4), calculate the percentage of original flow remaining if atherosclerotic plaque reduces arterial radius by 50%. Show your steps and final answer.
Which of the following best explains why HDL is considered 'good' cholesterol in the context of CVD prevention?
Which concise statement best contrasts LDL and HDL functions relevant to CVD risk?
Which list correctly groups modifiable and non‑modifiable cardiovascular risk factors?
A new therapy specifically reduces hepatic VLDL secretion by 25% over the long term. Which outcome would most plausibly follow and provide the best rationale based on lipoprotein metabolism?
Estimate VLDL concentration from a fasting triglyceride value of 300 mg/dL using the commonly used approximation (VLDL = TG/5). Show calculations and state the implication for LDL risk if VLDL is that high.
If hepatic VLDL secretion doubles for a prolonged period, which immediate cascade of changes in lipoprotein levels and atherosclerotic risk is most likely, based on lipoprotein metabolism principles?
A drug raises HDL particle number by 30% but simultaneously inhibits the hepatic enzyme that converts cholesterol to bile acids, reducing bile secretion. Evaluate the likely net effect on arterial plaque progression.
Compare two patients' lipid profiles and determine which has higher estimated atherosclerotic risk based on combined LDL and HDL effects:Patient A: LDL = 160 mg/dL, HDL = 55 mg/dL.Patient B: LDL = 130 mg/dL, HDL = 35 mg/dL.Using an integrative approach (higher LDL increases risk; lower HDL increases risk), which patient likely has the higher net risk and why?