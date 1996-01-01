- Download the worksheet to save time writing
A 6-month-old exclusively breastfed infant is being introduced to complementary foods but the mother is concerned about vitamin D. Current guidance commonly recommends a daily vitamin D supplement for many breastfed infants. Which evaluative statement is most appropriate for counseling the mother?
A 50-year-old takes a vitamin D supplement of 2,000 IU/day and consumes fortified milk providing 1,200 IU/day. The Institute's UL for vitamin D is 4,000 IU/day. Is the person currently within safe limits, and what would be an appropriate recommendation?
A 30-year-old woman records her average daily intake of vitamin X as 8 mg. The RDA is 10 mg and the AI is not established for this vitamin; the UL is 40 mg. How should she interpret her intake relative to nutritional guidance?
Which one-day meal plan best follows the dietary principles to meet vitamin needs for a generally healthy adult who consumes dairy?
Which scenario most clearly indicates a person should consult a healthcare professional about vitamin supplementation?
A lactose-intolerant college student needs more vitamin D and calcium but avoids dairy. Which practical strategy best meets these needs while following dietary principles?
Which of the following groups is classically recommended to receive a specific vitamin (or its supplement) because of increased physiological need or dietary restriction?
You analyze a client's 7-day food log and find consistent intakes below the RDA for several B-vitamins but no clinical deficiency signs. Which analytical approach best informs whether to recommend supplementation?
A pregnant client wants to maximize folate retention in spinach servings across a frozen batch she prepares once per week. Which analysis of steps will best preserve folate through freezing and reheating?
A processed breakfast cereal is fortified with multiple B vitamins but contains high added sugar and preservatives; a serving of whole-grain cereal naturally contains some B vitamins and fiber but fewer added micronutrients. Which evaluative statement best describes how to counsel a patient who wants both convenience and nutrient adequacy?