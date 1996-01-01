- Download the worksheet to save time writing
- Start solving the practice problems
- If you're stuck, watch the video solutions
- See your summary to get more insights
Integrative multi-step: Use the female EER equation provided below to calculate EER for a 40-year-old woman, 1.65 m tall, 68 kg, with 'low active' PA = 1.12. Then explain how you would use a 6-week weight log to determine whether this EER over- or under-estimates her true energy needs. (Female equation: EER = 354 − (6.91 × age) + PA × (9.36 × weight_kg + 726 × height_m)).
A healthy 28-year-old moderately active woman has a calculated EER of 2,200 kcal/day. Her 4-day intake record shows total daily calories: Day1 2,300 kcal (CHO 55%, Fat 28%, Protein 17%), Day2 2,100 kcal (CHO 48%, Fat 32%, Protein 20%), Day3 2,250 kcal (CHO 60%, Fat 22%, Protein 18%), Day4 1,950 kcal (CHO 50%, Fat 30%, Protein 20%). Calculate her 4-day average calorie intake and analyze whether her average macronutrient distribution falls within the AMDR for each macronutrient. Provide brief justification.
After computing an EER using a population-based formula, what is the best evidence-based strategy to refine that estimate for an individual client?
A nutritionist uses a standard EER formula to counsel a client who then gains weight despite following the calculated kcal target. Which critical appraisal best explains why this occurred and how to proceed?
A researcher is using population intakes to estimate the prevalence of nutrient inadequacy in a community. Which DRI is most appropriate for calculating the proportion of the population below requirements and why?
A dinner provides 700 kcal with macronutrient distribution 60% carbohydrate, 25% fat, 15% protein. Calculate the grams of carbohydrate, fat, and protein in that meal. Use 4 kcal/g for carbs and protein and 9 kcal/g for fat; round to one decimal place.
A nonpregnant healthy adult man averages 3,100 kcal/day across a week while his calculated EER is 2,800 kcal/day. Using problem-solving via trend analysis, what would be the best immediate recommendation?
You review a national nutrition survey and find that many subgroups lack specific DRIs for certain trace elements. What is the best policy recommendation based on limitations of DRIs?
Which approach best balances DRIs when a client consumes a vitamin supplement that brings total intake above the UL but their dietary intake is below the RDA?
A healthy 28-year-old moderately active woman has a calculated EER of 2,200 kcal/day. Her 4-day intake record shows total daily calories: Day1 2,300 kcal (CHO 55%, Fat 28%, Protein 17%), Day2 2,100 kcal (CHO 48%, Fat 32%, Protein 20%), Day3 2,250 kcal (CHO 60%, Fat 22%, Protein 18%), Day4 1,950 kcal (CHO 50%, Fat 30%, Protein 20%). Calculate her 4-day average calorie intake and analyze whether her average macronutrient distribution falls within the AMDR for each macronutrient. Provide brief justification.