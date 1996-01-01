A healthy 28-year-old moderately active woman has a calculated EER of 2,200 kcal/day. Her 4-day intake record shows total daily calories: Day1 2,300 kcal (CHO 55%, Fat 28%, Protein 17%), Day2 2,100 kcal (CHO 48%, Fat 32%, Protein 20%), Day3 2,250 kcal (CHO 60%, Fat 22%, Protein 18%), Day4 1,950 kcal (CHO 50%, Fat 30%, Protein 20%). Calculate her 4-day average calorie intake and analyze whether her average macronutrient distribution falls within the AMDR for each macronutrient. Provide brief justification.