Which statement correctly distinguishes a lowercase-c calorie from an uppercase-C Calorie as used in nutrition?
A packaged food lists serving mass as 100 g, but the macronutrient line items add to only 12 g. A student argues the product must be 88% water. Which of the following best analyzes the student's claim?
Convert 3,750 little-c calories (chemistry calories) into the kilocalories that would appear on a nutrition label. What is the correct value?
Two snack formulations have identical calorie counts but different macronutrient distributions. From a metabolic perspective, which statement is the best evaluation of how the body treats these calories?
Which of the following best defines metabolism in the context of nutrition?
A 250 kcal yogurt serving contains 8 g of fat and 10 g of protein. How many grams of carbohydrate must be present for the label to be accurate? Show your calculation.
A 120 g yogurt container lists macronutrients that sum to 18 g (carbs + protein + fat). Which is the most plausible explanation for the remaining 102 g of mass?
Two 100 g snacks each contain 500 kcal. Snack A is high-fat with most energy from fat; Snack B gets most energy from carbohydrates. From the standpoint of energy density per gram of macronutrient, which snack requires less mass of macronutrient to provide the 500 kcal and why?
A sandwich contains 10 g fat, 30 g carbohydrate, and 18 g protein. Calculate the total calories in the sandwich.