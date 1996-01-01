Skip to main content
Energy in Food
Energy in Food
1. Science of Nutrition / Energy in Food / Problem 5
Problem 5
Which of the following best defines metabolism in the context of nutrition?
A
The mechanical breakdown of food in the mouth and stomach without involvement of cellular chemical processes, specifically describing mastication and peristalsis as the exclusive sources of nutritional energy.
B
The set of chemical reactions in cells that break down and use food molecules to release energy measured in calories.
C
A group of voluntary behaviors such as exercise and eating patterns that determine overall energy balance but excludes biochemical reactions inside cells.
D
The process by which the body stores dietary energy as large inert molecules without subsequent breakdown for immediate energy use, thereby describing only anabolic reactions and excluding catabolism.
