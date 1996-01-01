Skip to main content
Energy in Food
1. Science of Nutrition / Energy in Food / Problem 1
Problem 1
Which statement correctly distinguishes a lowercase-c calorie from an uppercase-C Calorie as used in nutrition?
A
A lowercase-c calorie is used in nutrition and equals 1,000 kilocalories, whereas the uppercase-C Calorie is the chemistry unit equal to the energy to heat 1 g of water by 1°C.
B
A lowercase-c calorie is the energy to raise 1 g of water by 1°C; an uppercase-C Calorie (kilocalorie) equals 1,000 of those little-c calories and is the unit used on nutrition labels.
C
A lowercase-c calorie and an uppercase-C Calorie are identical in energy but traditionally written differently depending on regional labeling laws rather than magnitude or context.
D
A lowercase-c calorie equals a kilocalorie used on food labels, while an uppercase-C Calorie is the much smaller unit used in laboratory chemistry to measure tiny heat changes.
