A marketing team claims: 'Our snack is as healthy as whole fruit because it contains added pectin to reach the same fiber grams per serving.' Which evaluative critique best represents the nutrition scientist's response?
A researcher measures fermentation in vitro of three fibers: Fiber A forms a viscous gel and yields high short-chain fatty acid (SCFA) production; Fiber B produces little SCFA and retains granular structure; Fiber C dissolves but yields modest SCFA and increases osmotic activity. Order the fibers from most typical of insoluble to most typical of soluble based on these characteristics.
A company extracts pectin from apple pomace and adds 3 g per serving to an otherwise refined snack to make a 'high in fiber' claim. Which critical appraisal is most accurate regarding labeling and nutritional implications?
Which of the following fibers is most likely to be classified as insoluble?
A public health program must choose between stocking low-cost enriched white bread and a slightly more expensive whole grain loaf to improve population fiber and nutrient intake. Which evaluative recommendation best balances cost, nutrient impact, and feasibility?
Which comparison most reliably indicates higher fiber content when reading product names alone?
Why do soluble fibers tend to blunt postprandial blood glucose spikes compared with low-fiber foods?
Design a single lunch plate that maximizes both fiber content and micronutrient density using common grain choices under the constraint that the meal must be realistic for a university dining hall. Which of the following combinations best meets those objectives?
Which food is most characteristically associated with pectin as a fiber source?
A patient hands you two labels: 'Whole Wheat Bread' and 'White Bread (enriched)'. Which statement best predicts the difference between the two regarding fiber and micronutrients?