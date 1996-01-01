- Download the worksheet to save time writing
Using the conversion assumption provided in a research brief that each additional 10 g/day of dietary fiber increases average daily stool wet weight by approximately 20 g/day, estimate the expected increase in stool wet weight if a person increases fiber intake from 12 g/day to 30 g/day. Show calculations.
Which statement most accurately contrasts non-nutritive sweeteners with fiber and phytochemicals?
A dietary intervention claims that concentrated phytochemical supplements will reduce systemic inflammation as effectively as a diet rich in whole fruits and vegetables. Which critique is most justified based on current strengths and limitations of evidence?
Which food listed is most consistently a rich source of flavonoids, a subclass of polyphenols?
A meta-analysis shows a dose-response relation: each additional 10 g/day of fiber is associated with a 10% lower risk of coronary heart disease. Which inference is most appropriate?
Which of the following is a class of phytochemicals commonly found in colorful fruits and vegetables?
If tasked to design a randomized controlled trial to test whether a high-phytochemical diet reduces systemic inflammation, which feature is most essential to strengthen causal inference?
Which potential bias is most important to address when interpreting a study that reports people who consume many phytochemical-rich foods have lower rates of several chronic diseases?