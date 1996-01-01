Skip to main content
Fiber and Phytochemicals
1. Science of Nutrition / Fiber and Phytochemicals / Problem 5
Problem 5
Which statement most accurately contrasts non-nutritive sweeteners with fiber and phytochemicals?
A
Non-nutritive sweeteners provide sweetness with negligible calories and no essential nutrients, whereas fiber and phytochemicals are non-digestible plant components or plant compounds that may provide health benefits independent of energy.
B
Non-nutritive sweeteners are a subclass of phytochemicals derived from fruits and vegetables and are responsible for insoluble fiber formation in plant cell walls.
C
Both non-nutritive sweeteners and fiber supply the same caloric value per gram, but phytochemicals supply significantly more vitamin C and minerals when compared to either of the other two.
D
Non-nutritive sweeteners are essential nutrients required in small amounts for cellular function, while fiber and phytochemicals are synthetic additives used to enhance flavor and texture in processed foods.
