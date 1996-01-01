- Download the worksheet to save time writing
A toxicology study establishes a NOAEL for additive X at 50 mg/kg body weight/day. The regulatory safety factor applied is 100. A person weighs 70 kg and consumes 1.0 kg/day of a food containing additive X at 5 mg/kg food. Using stepwise calculations, determine (a) the acceptable daily intake (ADI) in mg/kg/day, (b) the maximum allowed mg/day for this person, and (c) the person's actual exposure in mg/kg/day and what percentage of the ADI this represents.
A policy analyst claims that typical additive use levels are always more than 1000-fold below the NOAEL for every substance on the market. Which evaluation best responds using knowledge of how safety margins are actually applied?
Which stepwise experimental program would best support a company's GRAS determination for a novel sweetener (choose the most complete sequence)?
Which of the following is a common application of pasteurization?
A firm plans to introduce a novel plant extract not previously used in foods. Which FDA approval pathway is most appropriate and what immediate requirements should the company expect to fulfill?
Which additive would you recommend to a jam manufacturer to improve gel strength and stability of fruit preserves?
Which explanation best describes why yogurt typically has a longer usable life than the raw milk it was made from?
Which sequence of documentation would best fulfill the FDA's requirement that an additive be 'detectable' in foods as part of a premarket petition?
Which additive category does sorbic acid belong to, and what is a typical functional use?
Which statement accurately explains why irradiation can be attractive for prolonging shelf life of fresh produce compared with thermal processing?