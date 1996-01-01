A toxicology study establishes a NOAEL for additive X at 50 mg/kg body weight/day. The regulatory safety factor applied is 100. A person weighs 70 kg and consumes 1.0 kg/day of a food containing additive X at 5 mg/kg food. Using stepwise calculations, determine (a) the acceptable daily intake (ADI) in mg/kg/day, (b) the maximum allowed mg/day for this person, and (c) the person's actual exposure in mg/kg/day and what percentage of the ADI this represents.