Skip to main content
Nutrition
My Courses
College Courses
Professional Courses
My Courses
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Intro to Chemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Physics
Physics
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Calculus
Business Calculus
Statistics
Business Statistics
Social Sciences
Psychology
Health Sciences
Personal Health
Nutrition
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Product & Marketing
Agile & Product Management
Digital Marketing
Project Management
AI in Marketing
Programming
Introduction to Python
Microsoft Power BI
Data Analysis - Excel
Introduction to Blockchain
HTML, CSS & Layout
Introduction to JavaScript
R Programming
Calculators
AI Tools
Study Prep Blog
Study Prep Home
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Flashcards
Try the app
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Flashcards
Try the app
Back
Food Safety
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Food Safety
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
7 of 10
Next
12. Food Safety & Regulation / Food Safety / Problem 7
Problem 7
Which statement best captures the difference between acute toxin exposure and chronic low-level residue exposure?
A
Acute exposure typically causes immediate symptoms (e.g., food poisoning from bacterial toxins or solanine in green potatoes), while chronic low-level residue exposure (e.g., mercury, lead, pesticides) raises concern for long-term cumulative health effects.
B
Chronic residue exposure is harmless because residues are always eliminated during digestion, whereas acute toxins are beneficial in small amounts and only harmful at extremely high doses.
C
There is no practical difference between acute and chronic exposures because both types of exposures result in identical symptoms and identical public health responses.
D
Acute toxin exposure only occurs with chemical contaminants and never with microorganisms, and chronic low-level exposures always cause immediate gastrointestinal symptoms instead of long-term problems.
AI tutor
0
Show Answer
Learn this concept
AI Usage Notice
Some of the text content on this page was generated with the assistance of AI to enhance clarity and completeness. We strive to monitor and review this content for accuracy and relevance.