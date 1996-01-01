- Download the worksheet to save time writing
Compare the vitamin C nutrient density of two snacks: Snack A provides 60 mg vitamin C and 80 kcal per serving; Snack B provides 40 mg vitamin C and 40 kcal per serving. Which snack has higher vitamin C nutrient density and what is the magnitude of difference (mg vitamin C per kcal)?
Given these foods and their characteristics, which is most appropriately classified as nutrient-dense and why? A) Olive oil: almost entirely monounsaturated fat, high calories, minimal vitamins per gram. B) Grilled salmon: provides omega-3 fatty acids, high-quality protein, vitamins D and B12. C) Milk chocolate bar: high added sugars and saturated fat with some minerals. D) White bread: refined grains, low fiber and few micronutrients.
A college student eats a lunch consisting of a turkey sandwich on whole wheat bread, a side salad with mixed vegetables, and a medium apple. Which property of a healthful diet is primarily demonstrated by this meal and why?
A person eats the exact same green smoothie every day for breakfast, lunch, and dinner for three months. Which property of a healthful diet is most clearly violated, and what is the primary nutritional risk from this behavior?
A 50 g snack contains 10 g fat, 20 g carbohydrate, 5 g protein, and 15 g water/other. Using fat = 9 kcal/g and carb/protein = 4 kcal/g, what is the energy density (kcal/g) of this snack?
A person argues that eating an entire avocado is healthier than eating a small handful of potato chips because avocado has healthier fats. Which counterargument best uses energy and nutrient density concepts to guide a practical recommendation?
A 100 g snack contains 20 g fat, 30 g carbohydrate, and 10 g protein. If you replace 10 g fat with 10 g carbohydrate (keeping total weight 100 g), how does the total calorie content change? (Use fat = 9 kcal/g; carb/protein = 4 kcal/g).
Which of the following statements best supports portion control guidance for oils and spreads in a healthful diet?
Which choice best describes why a sugar-sweetened soft drink is classified as low nutrient density (an 'empty-calorie' beverage)?
Which interpretation best justifies the recommendation to practice portion control with avocado despite its healthier fats when compared to a carrot and a potato chip?