Given these foods and their characteristics, which is most appropriately classified as nutrient-dense and why? A) Olive oil: almost entirely monounsaturated fat, high calories, minimal vitamins per gram. B) Grilled salmon: provides omega-3 fatty acids, high-quality protein, vitamins D and B12. C) Milk chocolate bar: high added sugars and saturated fat with some minerals. D) White bread: refined grains, low fiber and few micronutrients.