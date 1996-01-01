Skip to main content
Nutrition
My Courses
College Courses
Professional Courses
My Courses
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Intro to Chemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Physics
Physics
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Calculus
Business Calculus
Statistics
Business Statistics
Social Sciences
Psychology
Health Sciences
Personal Health
Nutrition
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Product & Marketing
Agile & Product Management
Digital Marketing
Project Management
AI in Marketing
Programming
Introduction to Python
Microsoft Power BI
Data Analysis - Excel
Introduction to Blockchain
HTML, CSS & Layout
Introduction to JavaScript
R Programming
Calculators
AI Tools
Study Prep Blog
Study Prep Home
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Flashcards
Try the app
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Flashcards
Try the app
Back
Healthful Eating
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Healthful Eating
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
8 of 10
Next
2. Tools for Healthful Eating / Healthful Eating / Problem 8
Problem 8
Which of the following statements best supports portion control guidance for oils and spreads in a healthful diet?
A
Avoid measuring fats as they have no influence on energy density of meals that already include carbohydrates.
B
Although olive oil contains healthier monounsaturated fats than butter, both are high in calories per tablespoon (~120 kcal) so limiting portions to small measured amounts (e.g., 1 tablespoon) helps maintain moderation and energy balance.
C
Comparing oils to solid fats is unnecessary because the body metabolizes all fats into identical molecules with identical energy contributions that do not influence weight or health outcomes.
D
Use unlimited olive oil in dressings to replace vegetables since the monounsaturated fat content provides all needed micronutrients and therefore portion control is irrelevant.
AI tutor
0
Show Answer
Learn this concept
AI Usage Notice
Some of the text content on this page was generated with the assistance of AI to enhance clarity and completeness. We strive to monitor and review this content for accuracy and relevance.