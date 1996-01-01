- Download the worksheet to save time writing
A linear polysaccharide chain contains 10 covalently linked glucose units. After complete digestion in the small intestine, how many glucose monomers will be available to be absorbed into the blood?
Which element is a distinguishing component of proteins that is generally not found in carbohydrates or lipids?
How does variation in amino acid side chains (R groups) contribute to protein diversity?
You plan a study to measure postprandial absorption of dietary fats. Which measurement is the best direct indicator that lipid monomers have been absorbed into the circulation after a fatty meal?
If a triglyceride molecule is fully hydrolyzed during digestion, which set of monomers will be produced and available for absorption?
Which plant-based dietary pattern is most likely to provide complete protein (all essential amino acids) without combining multiple plant foods in a single meal?
Which statement correctly describes the form in which macronutrient-derived monomers leave the digestive tract and enter the blood?
What type of chemical bond links fatty acids to glycerol to form a triglyceride?
Which monomeric form is primarily absorbed into the bloodstream after digestion of dietary proteins?