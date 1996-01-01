- Download the worksheet to save time writing
- Start solving the practice problems
- If you're stuck, watch the video solutions
- See your summary to get more insights
A patient with hypercalcemia complains of constipation and fatigue. Explain the mechanistic relationship between high calcium intake and gastrointestinal symptoms.
Which of the following therapeutic actions would most directly mimic calcitonin's physiological effects on calcium homeostasis?
Design a concise, evidence-based two-item intervention plan (dietary + lifestyle) to optimize calcium-related bone health for a postmenopausal woman who is lactose intolerant. Which two measures would you prioritize and why?
Which of the following conditions most directly predisposes a patient to hyperphosphatemia due to reduced renal excretion?
A randomized controlled trial reported fewer fractures in elderly women taking 1000 mg/day calcium with vitamin D compared with placebo. As a nutrition scientist, evaluate two limitations that could bias these results and how they would affect interpretation.
Which combination best increases net calcium absorption from a meal that contains high-oxalate greens?
Which of the following best explains why the tolerable upper intake level (UL) for calcium is set lower for many older adults (≈2000 mg/day) than for younger adults (≈2500 mg/day)?
A patient reports consuming 400 mg elemental calcium daily from spinach-based smoothies and no dairy. Lab shows marginal calcium status. Analyze why a large measured calcium content in spinach does not translate to adequate absorbed calcium and recommend two dietary modifications to improve absorbed calcium.
Calculate the percent of the RDA satisfied by a meal providing 420 mg of phosphorus. (RDA = 700 mg/day).
Given a serum calcium value that falls from 9.8 mg/dL to 7.6 mg/dL, predict the coordinated endocrine responses and resulting effects on bone, kidney, and intestine.