Which of the following lab abnormalities would you most expect in a patient with long-standing hypomagnesemia impairing magnesium-dependent enzymes, and why?
A packaged food label reports 460 mg of sodium per serving. Assuming all sodium is from sodium chloride, estimate the chloride per serving using the class conversion (2300 mg Na ≈ 3600 mg Cl). Round to nearest mg.
Which statement most accurately summarizes the primary biological roles of chloride, magnesium, and sulfur?
You are developing a brief educational handout encouraging magnesium adequacy in a university population. Combine evidence-based recommendations about food sources and supplement safety into a concise message that discourages over-supplementation but encourages dietary strategies.
A 60-year-old man with chronic kidney disease takes over-the-counter magnesium citrate 800 mg/day to treat constipation in addition to a magnesium-containing multivitamin. Critically evaluate his risk for magnesium toxicity and recommend an evidence-based course of action.
Which food pairing best matches primary dietary sources for chloride, magnesium, and sulfur respectively?
A patient’s diet provides 1500 mg of sodium per day entirely from sodium chloride (table salt). Using the approximate conversion demonstrated in class (2300 mg Na ≈ 3600 mg Cl), estimate the daily chloride intake from that sodium. Show work.
A dietitian reviews a client's 24-hour recall showing high processed food intake and low vegetable/nut consumption. Analyze how this pattern likely affects the client's chloride, magnesium, and sulfur intakes and suggest targeted food-based changes.
A supplement advertises a combined supplement containing 500 mg elemental magnesium plus 4000 mg sea salt (sodium chloride) per dose to 'optimize electrolytes.' Evaluate this product's safety for general adult use and identify which populations would be at particular risk.
A patient with long-term Proton Pump Inhibitor (PPI) therapy develops refractory hypomagnesemia. Analyze the mechanism by which PPIs can contribute to magnesium deficiency and indicate appropriate nutritional or clinical responses.