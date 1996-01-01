Skip to main content
Back
Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur
8. Water and Minerals / Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur / Problem 1
Problem 1
Which of the following lab abnormalities would you most expect in a patient with long-standing hypomagnesemia impairing magnesium-dependent enzymes, and why?
A
Elevated serum chloride as the hallmark metabolic effect because magnesium is the major extracellular anion that opposes chloride.
B
Marked hyperthyroidism due to increased enzymatic cleavage of T4 to T3 driven by magnesium excess.
C
Immediate and isolated hypercalcemia because magnesium deficiency always causes direct mobilization of bone calcium stores independent of PTH status.
D
Impaired glucose tolerance/insulin resistance and possible dyslipidemia because magnesium-dependent enzymes are required for carbohydrate metabolism and cellular energy homeostasis.
