Compared with younger children and adults, adolescent fluid recommendations are best described as which of the following?
Which population-level intervention would most directly reduce iron deficiency risk among adolescent girls in a low-resource school setting?
How do puberty-driven growth spurts primarily change macronutrient requirements compared with earlier childhood?
A 70 kg adolescent male consumes 2600 kcal/day and has 30% of calories from fat. Using 0.8 g/kg protein recommendation, calculate his daily fat grams, protein grams, and the percentage of calories from protein. Choose the correct set.
Which caloric recommendation best reflects a sedentary 14-year-old female compared with an active 14-year-old male, given the typical adolescent range?
Which set of micronutrients are specifically highlighted as concerns during adolescence due to rapid growth and bone accrual?
A 17-year-old with BMI in the 97th percentile reports frequent late-night snacking and limited physical activity due to screen time. Which initial counseling strategy is most appropriate to reduce obesity risk while respecting adolescent autonomy?
A district wants to measure the impact of a new adolescent nutrition intervention targeting peer influence and family meals. Which set of outcome metrics would best capture nutrition-related changes over one school year?
If an adolescent consumes 2400 kcal/day and follows the 25–35% calories-from-fat guideline, which of the following indicates the acceptable range of fat in grams per day?
Which vitamin listed below is particularly important for promoting calcium absorption during adolescent bone mineralization?