A parent reports their 8-year-old drinks soda instead of milk and rarely eats vegetables. Which realistic dietary change would best address calcium adequacy while remaining acceptable to a picky child?
Compare protein needs for two children using the 0.95 g/kg/day rule: Child A weighs 25 kg; Child B weighs 35 kg. What is the difference in their daily protein requirements in grams?
Which snack selection would best meet federal school nutrition standards while also contributing to a 9-year-old child’s target of ~15 g protein, limited added sugar, and portability for classroom consumption?
When planning individualized diets for nine-year-old boys and girls, which approach best accounts for typical sex differences at that age?
Relative to adults, how do protein and fat percentage recommendations for school-age children (6–11) generally compare?
Which family-based strategy is most likely to reduce positive energy balance and lower obesity risk in school-age children?
A 9-year-old child consumes 1,800 kcal in a day and 60 grams of fat. Using the 9 kcal per gram conversion for fat, does this child meet the recommended 25–35% of calories from fat? Choose the correct statement.
A school district implemented a universal free breakfast program and later observed modest improvements in math scores and attendance but no change in BMI after one year. Which of the following interpretations is the most accurate evaluation of these results?
Using the 0.95 g/kg/day guideline, what is the daily protein requirement for a school-age child who weighs 28 kg?
A 40 kg, moderately active 10-year-old consumes a day with these macronutrient totals: Carbohydrate 140 g, Fat 60 g, Protein 38 g, Total energy 1,600 kcal. Determine whether this day's intake meets: (A) carbohydrate guideline (≥130 g), (B) fat percentage 25–35% of kcal, and (C) protein requirement 0.95 g/kg/day. Show calculations and conclude.