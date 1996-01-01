Nutrition For School-Age Children (Ages 6-11)
A 40 kg, moderately active 10-year-old consumes a day with these macronutrient totals: Carbohydrate 140 g, Fat 60 g, Protein 38 g, Total energy 1,600 kcal. Determine whether this day's intake meets: (A) carbohydrate guideline (≥130 g), (B) fat percentage 25–35% of kcal, and (C) protein requirement 0.95 g/kg/day. Show calculations and conclude.
