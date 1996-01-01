- Download the worksheet to save time writing
A patient asks you to classify the following exposures during pregnancy and state the best action: unpasteurized soft cheese, NSAID use for chronic pain, and daily caffeinated coffee (one cup). Using analytical categorization, which is the best combined recommendation?
Why are vitamin A derivatives and very high intakes of preformed vitamin A discouraged in people planning pregnancy?
Which gestational age threshold is commonly used clinically to define a spontaneous abortion (miscarriage)?
Which classification best matches each of the following items according to the three-category teratogen framework: recreational cocaine use, herbal dietary supplements with unclear regulation, and low-mercury salmon consumed in moderation?
A woman discovers she is pregnant on September 20 and reports her LMP was July 1. Using calculation, determine how many completed weeks pregnant she is (to one decimal) and whether neural tube closure (which occurs around 6 weeks post-LMP) has already occurred. Show calculations.
A patient’s LMP was June 1 and she delivered on February 1 of the following year. Calculate the gestational age in weeks and determine whether this birth is early term (<38 weeks), full term (38–42 weeks), or late term (>42 weeks). Show your calculations.
Which of the following statements correctly reflects the role of male health in preconception counseling?
A patient who experienced a miscarriage at 10 weeks is concerned about whether a one-time exposure to a high dose of a recreational drug at 4 weeks post-LMP could be related. Using application of knowledge about timing and teratogens, which response is most accurate?
Compare the teratogenic risk of preformed vitamin A (retinol) versus provitamin A (beta-carotene) and choose the most accurate counseling message for patients planning pregnancy.
A 28-year-old woman of childbearing age is using isotretinoin (a vitamin A derivative) for acne. Evaluate the most appropriate preconception recommendation given the pharmacology and storage properties of vitamin A compounds.