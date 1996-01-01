Skip to main content
Nutrition
My Courses
College Courses
Professional Courses
My Courses
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Intro to Chemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Physics
Physics
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Calculus
Business Calculus
Statistics
Business Statistics
Social Sciences
Psychology
Health Sciences
Personal Health
Nutrition
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Product & Marketing
Agile & Product Management
Digital Marketing
Project Management
AI in Marketing
Programming
Introduction to Python
Microsoft Power BI
Data Analysis - Excel
Introduction to Blockchain
HTML, CSS & Layout
Introduction to JavaScript
R Programming
Calculators
AI Tools
Study Prep Blog
Study Prep Home
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Flashcards
Try the app
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Flashcards
Try the app
Back
Preconception Nutrition
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Preconception Nutrition
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
2 of 10
Next
14. Nutrition: Pregnancy Through Infancy / Preconception Nutrition / Problem 2
Problem 2
Why are vitamin A derivatives and very high intakes of preformed vitamin A discouraged in people planning pregnancy?
A
Because these compounds are teratogenic and, being fat-soluble, can accumulate in tissues and persist long enough to cause fetal toxicity if conception occurs during or soon after exposure.
B
Because preformed vitamin A increases the risk of causing folate deficiency, which indirectly leads to teratogenicity in the second trimester only.
C
Because vitamin A derivatives are water-soluble and are rapidly excreted, they pose no risk to the fetus but are discouraged simply for cost reasons.
D
Because vitamin A reduces milk supply postpartum and therefore must be limited only during lactation rather than preconception or pregnancy.
AI tutor
0
Show Answer
Learn this concept
AI Usage Notice
Some of the text content on this page was generated with the assistance of AI to enhance clarity and completeness. We strive to monitor and review this content for accuracy and relevance.