Back
Short-Term Effects of Alcohol
9. Alcohol / Short-Term Effects of Alcohol / Problem 3
Problem 3
Which statement best defines why ethanol is classified as a central nervous system (CNS) depressant?
A
It reduces the speed and efficiency of neuronal signaling in the brain, producing slowed cognition and reflexes.
B
It selectively increases the release of excitatory neurotransmitters in the cortex while suppressing metabolic enzymes in the liver to indirectly alter brain activation patterns.
C
It acts as an enzyme inhibitor in skeletal muscle tissue causing peripheral muscle relaxation without affecting central neural transmission.
D
It functions primarily by stimulating peripheral nerves to enhance sensory perception and motor reflexes during acute use, which leads to increased alertness in small doses but sedation in larger amounts.
