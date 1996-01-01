Skip to main content
The Gut Microbiome
The Gut Microbiome
3. The Human Body & Digestion / The Gut Microbiome / Problem 10
Problem 10
Which statement best captures a limitation of many commercial probiotic supplements highlighted in the lesson?
A
They always permanently colonize the gut and therefore require only a single dose to replace dietary measures such as fiber intake for life.
B
They are identical to fermented foods in composition and effect, so there is never any reason to consume whole fermented foods when supplements are available.
C
They often deliver large quantities of one or a few strains, which may offer specific benefits but do not substitute for maintaining a naturally diverse microbiome supported by varied dietary fibers.
D
They are universally harmful because any introduced microbe immediately causes inflammation and should never be used under any circumstances.
