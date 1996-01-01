Skip to main content
Nutrition
My Courses
College Courses
Professional Courses
My Courses
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Intro to Chemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Physics
Physics
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Calculus
Business Calculus
Statistics
Business Statistics
Social Sciences
Psychology
Health Sciences
Personal Health
Nutrition
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Product & Marketing
Agile & Product Management
Digital Marketing
Project Management
AI in Marketing
Programming
Introduction to Python
Microsoft Power BI
Data Analysis - Excel
Introduction to Blockchain
HTML, CSS & Layout
Introduction to JavaScript
R Programming
Calculators
AI Tools
Study Prep Blog
Study Prep Home
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Flashcards
Try the app
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Flashcards
Try the app
Back
Trace minerals: Iron and Copper
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Trace minerals: Iron and Copper
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
2 of 10
Next
8. Water and Minerals / Trace minerals: Iron and Copper / Problem 2
Problem 2
Where are the primary storage sites for iron in the body, and how do these stores affect the onset of deficiency?
A
Pancreas and spleen store elemental iron crystals that are insoluble and gradually dissolve to supply circulating hemoglobin in times of need.
B
Kidneys and adipose tissue are the main iron depots; they rapidly release iron on demand and prevent any risk of deficiency regardless of diet.
C
Skin and hair follicles hold most iron as ferritin and immediately release it during stress, which is the primary mechanism preventing anemia in adults.
D
Liver and bone marrow store iron; adequate stores delay the onset of deficiency because they provide iron for hemoglobin synthesis during short-term dietary shortfalls.
AI tutor
0
Show Answer
Learn this concept
AI Usage Notice
Some of the text content on this page was generated with the assistance of AI to enhance clarity and completeness. We strive to monitor and review this content for accuracy and relevance.