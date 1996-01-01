Skip to main content
Trace minerals: Iron and Copper
Trace minerals: Iron and Copper
8. Water and Minerals / Trace minerals: Iron and Copper / Problem 8
Problem 8
Which statement most accurately describes the role of iron in hemoglobin and myoglobin?
A
Iron is stored in hemoglobin as a reserve mineral and is released as free elemental iron into plasma when tissues need additional oxygen during exercise, which is the main regulatory mechanism for oxygen delivery.
B
Iron acts primarily as an energy substrate within red blood cells, providing ATP that powers oxygen diffusion through hemoglobin to tissues over time.
C
Iron chemically alters the shape of oxygen molecules in the lungs, converting O2 into a soluble form that dissolves in plasma and is later reconverted in tissues.
D
Iron is the central atom in the heme group that directly binds oxygen, enabling transport in blood and storage in muscle.
