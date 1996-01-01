- Download the worksheet to save time writing
A retailer in State X observes that their supplier's eggs lack a labeled date. According to common U.S. regulation patterns, which statement is most accurate about whether the retailer must display a date for those eggs?
You find an unopened container of refrigerated cottage cheese with a 'best-by' date that passed two weeks ago. It looks normal, has no off-odor, and was kept refrigerated at 4°C continuously. Which action follows best food-safety problem-solving principles?
Which agencies are responsible for enforcing EPA-established pesticide residue limits on produce and on meat products, respectively?
Design a short two-step protocol a small produce farm should follow to minimize pesticide-residue violations and align with federal oversight from farm to retail. Which two steps best synthesize agency roles and practical farm actions?
Which of the following is true about federal rules for food product date labeling in the United States?
Which federal agency is primarily responsible for monitoring and investigating foodborne illness outbreaks and for educating the public about foodborne disease prevention?
A supermarket manager receives a pallet of yogurt labeled with a use-by date that is one day earlier than the store's planned display date. Applying knowledge of date labels and retail practice, what should the manager do?
A state public health department wants to reduce food waste while protecting consumers. Which two-item policy bundle best synthesizes federal guidance and state authority concerning product dating that they could adopt?
A grocery store receives a chilled deli turkey shipment labeled with a sell-by date three days from now, but during transport a cooler failure kept boxes at 25°C for six hours. Which analysis and corrective step is most appropriate?
A block of cheddar cheese has a sell-by date that expired a month ago but has been continuously refrigerated and shows no mold or off-odors. What is the most appropriate consumer action?