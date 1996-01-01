Skip to main content
12. Food Safety & Regulation / U.S. Food Safety Systems / Problem 5
Problem 5
Which of the following is true about federal rules for food product date labeling in the United States?
A
All packaged foods sold nationwide must display standardized federal sell-by, best-by, and use-by dates that are enforced uniformly by FDA, with no state-level variation permitted.
B
The USDA mandates date labels for all refrigerated dairy products and enforces a national expiration date regimen separate from FDA rules.
C
States cannot require any additional date labeling beyond federal law, so eggs and other fresh items have identical dating regulations in every state.
D
Federal law generally does not require date labels on foods except for a required use-by date on infant formula; some states may impose date rules for eggs and other fresh items.
