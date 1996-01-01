- Download the worksheet to save time writing
Which analysis best explains why dietary fat is more efficient for long-term energy storage than carbohydrate?
A patient is on a strict cholesterol-lowering medication that drastically reduces circulating cholesterol. From a physiological standpoint, which consequence is most plausible if cholesterol becomes too low for prolonged periods?
Calculate the percent of energy from fat for a 2,200 kcal/day diet that includes 100 grams of fat. Indicate if the diet is within the AMDR and explain.
Design a brief dietary modification for someone trying to reduce saturated fat but maintain satiety and fat-soluble vitamin intake at typical energy needs. Which approach best synthesizes these goals?
Given a daily intake of 1,820 kcal composed of 250 g carbohydrate, 70 g protein, and 60 g fat, calculate whether the fat intake meets the AMDR (20–35%). Show calculations.
Using the AMDR ranges, which of the following sets of macronutrient energy distributions is within recommended ranges for carbohydrates, fat, and protein respectively (carb 45–65%, fat 20–35%, protein 10–35%)?
An outpatient consumes 1,800 kcal/day and follows a fat-restricted plan providing 10% of kcal as fat. Calculate the grams of fat per day and discuss whether this amount is likely sufficient to support absorption of fat-soluble vitamins in most adults.
Which assessment best explains why fats often increase perceived satiety relative to carbohydrate-rich foods?
A clinician evaluates two patients: one with very low body fat and persistent cold intolerance, and another with high visceral adiposity and metabolic syndrome. Which evaluation best captures the contrasting clinical implications?
Propose a single simple swap for someone who wants to maintain satiety and flavor but reduce saturated fat: which is the best option?