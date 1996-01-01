Skip to main content
Why do we need Lipids?
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Why do we need Lipids?
5. Lipids / Why do we need Lipids? / Problem 1
Problem 1
Which analysis best explains why dietary fat is more efficient for long-term energy storage than carbohydrate?
A
Fat contains more than twice the kcal per gram than carbohydrate, so storing energy as fat requires less mass and is metabolically efficient for long-term storage.
B
Fat and carbohydrate have identical energy densities but fats are preferred for storage because they are converted to glycogen more rapidly in the liver than carbs are.
C
Protein is the primary molecule for long-term energy storage because it provides structural benefits and can be mobilized without fluid balance consequences, whereas fat cannot be efficiently stored.
D
Carbohydrate has a higher energy density than fat and therefore is stored preferentially over fat because it preserves water balance and cell membrane integrity.
AI Usage Notice
Some of the text content on this page was generated with the assistance of AI to enhance clarity and completeness. We strive to monitor and review this content for accuracy and relevance.