Why do we need Lipids?
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
10 of 10
5. Lipids / Why do we need Lipids? / Problem 10
Problem 10
Propose a single simple swap for someone who wants to maintain satiety and flavor but reduce saturated fat: which is the best option?
A
Increase refined sugar in recipes to replicate the mouthfeel of fat and thereby reduce saturated fat without affecting satiety.
B
Replace saturated fat with trans fats because trans fats are chemically similar to saturated fats and therefore safer and more effective for satiety.
C
Swap butter used at the table for mashed avocado or olive oil drizzle on whole grains to keep mouthfeel and satiety while lowering saturated fat and increasing unsaturated fats.
D
Replace all cooking fats with water and expect identical texture and flavor, because water provides the same culinary properties as lipids while containing zero fat.
