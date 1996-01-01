When an acid is added to methoxymethanol, a higher boiling point fraction is obtained during redistillation. The mass spectrum of this unknown fraction showed its molecular mass as 106. Its IR spectrum showed an intense stretch near 1200 cm-1 while 1H NMR showed two peaks with the ratio 3:2. Both IR and NMR showed no OH peak. Propose the structure of this unknown compound, and suggest a mechanism for its formation.